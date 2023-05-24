Katelyn Fennell named Girls McMillian Award Winner

West Vigo senior Katelyn Fennell was named the 2023 Girls McMillian Award winner. Fennell scored 43 goals during her soccer career at West Vigo. She also holds the program record for assist in a season and for a career.
Fennell was even better at basketball. She finished with 1,022 career points. She's just the third West Vigo girls basketball player to score a 1,000 points and she became the first to do it this past season since 2000.
Fennell was even better in the classroom. She was one of just 33 high school girls basketball players to earn Academic All-State.