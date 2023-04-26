 Skip to main content
Karyle Graber shines in Barr-Reeve softball win over Vincennes Lincoln

Lady Vikings beat Vincennes Lincolns

Murray State commit Karyle Graber struck out 17 and hit a solo homer in Barr-Reeve softball 9-0 win over Vincennes Lincoln.

