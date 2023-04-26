Karyle Graber shines in Barr-Reeve softball win over Vincennes Lincoln Apr 26, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Lady Vikings beat Vincennes Lincolns Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Murray State commit Karyle Graber struck out 17 and hit a solo homer in Barr-Reeve softball 9-0 win over Vincennes Lincoln. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save More From News 10 Sports Alex Rose honoring his late father on his Terre Haute South letter jacket Jan 25, 2023 Sports Newton football ready for another playoff run Aug 18, 2022 Sports Logan Eitel the New Boys Basketball Coach at Marshall Updated Mar 29, 2023 Sports Northview-South Vermillion football scrimmage Aug 12, 2022 Sports Zoe Stewart and the Indiana Girls All-Stars win a Thriller Over Kentucky Jun 10, 2022 Sports Miners Move Up One Spot in This Weeks IBCA Poll Jan 23, 2023 Recommended for you