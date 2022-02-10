 Skip to main content
Kaiden Travelstead enjoys his one shining moment on the basketball court

Paris manager gets special moment on the court

On Monday the Paris boys basketball team hosted Robinson. The Maroons won the game 50-40. Over the years few will remember the score, but almost everyone who attended will remember a very special moment in the game.

After serving the last four years as team manager ,Paris special senior Kaiden Travelstead was given the opportunity to play for the Tigers. He started for Paris and even scored their first bucket of the game, his very first points of his career.

In honor of his big moment Kaiden's favorite college team, the University of Illinois had past and present players send his messages. The Robinson team also gave Kaiden a signed Meyers Leonard shoe.

