Julie Meeks heading into Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame

Sulllivan grad heading into the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame

Julie Meeks has been selected as a member of the 2022 Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame Women's induction class.

A 1984 Sullivan grad Meeks was 61-5 as a player for the Lady Arrows. She was a member of their 1982 state finals team. She finished her career with 1,227 points. 

She played in college at IUPUI. She graduated as the schools all-time leading scorer with 1,809 points. It was a record that stood for 30 years.

Meeks is now in her 19th season as the Sullivan girls basketball coach. She's won 265 games and three sectional championships.

