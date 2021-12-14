Julie Meeks heading into Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame

Julie Meeks has been selected as a member of the 2022 Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame Women's induction class.
A 1984 Sullivan grad Meeks was 61-5 as a player for the Lady Arrows. She was a member of their 1982 state finals team. She finished her career with 1,227 points.
She played in college at IUPUI. She graduated as the schools all-time leading scorer with 1,809 points. It was a record that stood for 30 years.
Meeks is now in her 19th season as the Sullivan girls basketball coach. She's won 265 games and three sectional championships.