Jaylen Mullen rewriting record book at North Daviess

Over the last two years the North Daviess boys basketball team has had an amazing run. Leading the way has been star Jaylen Mullen. The senior point guard has won more games in the boys program than anyone in school history. He won a state title and was named a Indiana Junior All-Star. Last Friday he became the schools all-time leader in scoring and assist. Mullen will go down as the best to ever play for the Cougars.
- Winter Weather
- Resources
- Weather Pics
- Kevin's Winter Weather Forecast
- Golden Apple
- Submit a nomination