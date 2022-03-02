Jaylen Minnett named to All-MVC Bench Team

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana... Illinois... White River, Wabash River. .Multiple rounds of recent precipitation, preceded by snow melt, continue to keep minor flooding ongoing on the White River at Petersburg and Hazleton, and most of the Wabash River from Montezuma downstream. Both rivers have crested and are receding. Flooding on the lower portions of the Wabash river is expected to last as long as about March 8. The White river flooding is expected to last until March 7. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. The next statement should be issued Friday afternoon by around 1245 PM EST /1145 AM CST/. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE SATURDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute. * WHEN...Until late Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...At 17.5 feet, A few sloughs and a drainage have water in them in the vicinity of SR 63 on the west side of the Wabash River. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 8:30 PM CST Thursday /9:30 PM EST Thursday/ the stage was 17.3 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 PM CST Thursday /9:30 PM EST Thursday/ was 18.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late tomorrow evening and continue falling to 10.2 feet Sunday, March 13. - Flood stage is 16.5 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&