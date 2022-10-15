Jasper Wins One of the Oldest Rivalry Games in the State Oct 15, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email In one of the longest rivalries in the state, the Wildcats came out on top. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jasper beats Vincennes Lincoln 43-13. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save More From News 10 Sports TH North boys soccer wins big over Northview Updated Aug 18, 2022 Sports SMWC makes historic sprint football debut Sep 19, 2022 Sports Terre Haute North Beats Vincennes Lincoln to Remain Perfect Dec 11, 2021 Sports Trine Shocks Rose-Hulman Behind a Fourth Quarter Comeback Sep 10, 2022 Sports West Vigo Takes Down Terre Haute South for Second Straight Year Updated Feb 11, 2022 Sports Saint Mary-of-the-Woods Remains Unbeaten in Their Inaugural Season Updated Sep 24, 2022 Recommended for you