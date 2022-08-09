Jalen Moore gives his entire alma mater Cloverdale free backpacks with school supplies in them

Cloverdale High School started their 2022-2023 school year on Tuesday. The entire student body received a special gift from a Clovers alum. Basketball standout and current Oakland University point guard Jalen Moore gave out 300 backpacks to every student. The in each bag contained school supplies.
Moore was a standout at Cloverdale, where he averaged 37 points per game as a senior and scored more than 2,000 points. He's played the last two years at Oakland University, no one during that time span in division one has had more assist.
Moore said he was able to do it through a NIL(name, image, likeness) deal he received from Smoothie King.