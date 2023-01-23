IU Women's Basketball Continues to Rack Up Big Wins

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT
THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Heavy wet snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 3
to 7 inches possible.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
south central, southwest and west central Indiana.
* WHEN...From late Tuesday night through Wednesday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow is likely to come in two separate
waves with the first wave focused on south central Indiana in
pre-dawn hours with the second mid morning across north central
Indiana. Snow may be intense at times.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
&&
