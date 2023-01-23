 Skip to main content
...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT
THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Heavy wet snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 3
to 7 inches possible.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
south central, southwest and west central Indiana.

* WHEN...From late Tuesday night through Wednesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow is likely to come in two separate
waves with the first wave focused on south central Indiana in
pre-dawn hours with the second mid morning across north central
Indiana. Snow may be intense at times.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

IU Women's Basketball Continues to Rack Up Big Wins

  • 0

Hoosiers extend their winning streak as they take down the Wolverines.

IU beats Michigan 92-83. Indiana is off to a program best 18-1 start this year. 

Video Courtesy: Big Ten Network 

