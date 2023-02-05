IU Takes Down Purdue in the First Contest for State Bragging Rights Feb 5, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Hoosiers get their first win over a top ranked team since 2013. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save #21 Indiana beats #1 Purdue 79-74. Video Courtesy: ESPN Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save More From News 10 Sports ISU women win at home over UE Updated Jan 18, 2022 Sports Rick's Rallies Jun 27, 2022 Sports Sullivan Advances to the Wabash Valley Classic Semifinals Updated Dec 28, 2021 Sports Sycamore baseball falls at Illinois May 3, 2022 Sports Lady Viks Advance to the Winner's Bracket of the Northview Holiday Classic Dec 22, 2021 Sports Rick's Rallies Jan 17, 2022 Recommended for you