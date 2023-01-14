IU Men's Basketball Snaps Their Three Game Losing Streak Jan 14, 2023 Jan 14, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Hoosiers topple the nationally ranked Badgers in Bloomington. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Indiana beats #18 Wisconsin 63-45. Video Courtesy: CBS Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save More From News 10 Sports TH North volleyball beats West Vigo Oct 4, 2022 Sports Terre Haute North girls defeat South Vermillion Jan 5, 2022 Sports Robinson Advances to The Wabash Valley Classic Consolation Game Dec 28, 2022 Sports Jude McCoskey commits to the Sycamores Dec 8, 2022 News Community pushing to become CPR certified after Damar Hamlin's tragic incident Updated Jan 6, 2023 Sports Linton Shows Off in Front of a Packed House at the Gobbler Games Nov 27, 2022 Recommended for you