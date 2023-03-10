IU Advances to the Big Ten Tournament Semifinals

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...Indiana...
Wabash River at Mount Carmel, Vincennes, Clinton, Riverton, Terre
Haute, Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site, Montezuma, Covington.
.Minor flooding is ongoing across western and southern Indiana.
Flooding is expected to end early this weekend on the East Fork
White, but persist on the lower White into early next week and lower
Wabash through the middle of next week. Additional precipitation
over the weekend is not expected to be enough to impact river levels.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.
This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SUNDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.
* WHEN...Until Sunday morning.
* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Low bottomlands flood. Water begins to
back up local tributaries. River road near Mecca is impassable.
Higher county roads and bottomlands begin to flood.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
tomorrow evening and continue falling to 8.4 feet Sunday,
March 19.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&
...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY MONDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.
* WHEN...Until early Monday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Park in southern Montezuma begins to
flood. Higher bottomlands begin to flood. Water backs up most
local tributaries. River water is at the top of some private
levees. Lowest county roads begin to flood. Parke CR 75 W begins
to flood.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:45 PM EST Friday the stage was 19.8 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:45 PM EST Friday was 21.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early Monday morning and continue falling to 7.9 feet Monday,
March 20.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&
...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.
* WHEN...Until Tuesday morning.
* IMPACTS...At 21.5 feet, All of the area on the west side of the
Wabash River is flooded from Sugar Creek to U.S. 40 and I-70.
South Lake becomes part of the wetland project.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:30 PM CST Friday /8:30 PM EST Friday/ the stage was 21.5
feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 7:30 PM CST Friday /8:30 PM EST Friday/ was 22.1
feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Monday evening and continue falling to 8.9 feet Monday, March
20.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&