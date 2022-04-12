ISU softball falls at Illinois Apr 12, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Sycamores fall on road Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Indiana State softball team Tuesday visited Big Ten country and fell 5-0 at Illinois. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save More From News 10 Sports Castle Uses a Big First Inning to Takedown Northview Updated Apr 10, 2022 Sports Rick's Rallies Updated Jan 12, 2022 Sports TH North girls end Northview's winning streak Dec 14, 2021 Sports Vincennes Lincoln upsets Washington to win sectionals Feb 8, 2022 Sports Terre Haute North Beats Vincennes Lincoln to Remain Perfect Dec 11, 2021 Sports Washington wins OT thriller over South Knox Updated Feb 19, 2022 Recommended for you