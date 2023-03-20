 Skip to main content
ISU Softball Extends Their Winning Streak as They Sweep UIC

  • 0

Sycamores bats stay red hot against the Flames.

Indiana State beats UIC 9-1 in Game Two. 

Indiana State beats UIC 12-2 in Game Three. 

Video Courtesy for Game 3: ESPN+

