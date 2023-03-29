ISU Softball Drops Midweek Doubleheader

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...Indiana...
Wabash River at Covington...down to Mount Carmel.
.Widespread lowland flooding continues along the Wabash River
at Covington to all points downstream. Moderate flooding is
forecast to start at Mount Carmel late Friday...and continue through
next Monday. The slow crest on the Wabash River will continue along
the Crawford...Sullivan County line through Friday.
Minor flooding will likely last through late this week at Covington
to Terre Haute...through early next week at Hutsonville to
Vincennes...and through late next week at Mount Carmel. Rain going
into this weekend may extend flooding.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.
This statement will be updated by noon Thursday.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SUNDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.
* WHEN...Until early Sunday morning.
* IMPACTS...At 20.5 feet, Residential property of about 50 river
cabins begin to flood. North Lake and Izaak Walton Areas near
West Terre Haute begin to flood. Flooding closes more county
roads. Lowland agricultural flooding is in progress.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:30 PM CDT Wednesday /9:30 PM EDT Wednesday/ the stage
was 20.1 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:30 PM CDT Wednesday /9:30 PM EDT Wednesday/ was
20.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early Saturday afternoon and continue falling to 7.7 feet
Saturday, April 08.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&
Weather Alert
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...Indiana...
Wabash River at Covington...down to Mount Carmel.
.Widespread lowland flooding continues along the Wabash River
at Covington to all points downstream. Moderate flooding is
forecast to start at Mount Carmel late Friday...and continue through
next Monday. The slow crest on the Wabash River will continue along
the Crawford...Sullivan County line through Friday.
Minor flooding will likely last through late this week at Covington
to Terre Haute...through early next week at Hutsonville to
Vincennes...and through late next week at Mount Carmel. Rain going
into this weekend may extend flooding.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.
This statement will be updated by noon Thursday.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.
* WHEN...Until Friday morning.
* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Low bottomlands flood. Water begins to
back up local tributaries. River road near Mecca is impassable.
Higher county roads and bottomlands begin to flood.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
tomorrow evening and continue falling to 7.3 feet Thursday,
April 06.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&
Weather Alert
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...Indiana...
Wabash River at Covington...down to Mount Carmel.
.Widespread lowland flooding continues along the Wabash River
at Covington to all points downstream. Moderate flooding is
forecast to start at Mount Carmel late Friday...and continue through
next Monday. The slow crest on the Wabash River will continue along
the Crawford...Sullivan County line through Friday.
Minor flooding will likely last through late this week at Covington
to Terre Haute...through early next week at Hutsonville to
Vincennes...and through late next week at Mount Carmel. Rain going
into this weekend may extend flooding.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.
This statement will be updated by noon Thursday.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.
* WHEN...Until Saturday morning.
* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Park in southern Montezuma begins to
flood. Higher bottomlands begin to flood. Water backs up most
local tributaries. River water is at the top of some private
levees. Lowest county roads begin to flood. Parke CR 75 W begins
to flood.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:45 PM EDT Wednesday the stage was 19.2 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:45 PM EDT Wednesday was 19.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Friday evening and continue falling to 6.8 feet Saturday,
April 08.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&