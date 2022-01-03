ISU Men's basketball wins first MVC game of the season

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana State Men's basketball started off the New Year strong after a close game against Bradley University on Sunday.
The Sycamores pulled off a 76-71 win over the Braves despite not having three starters.
This is ISU's head coach, Josh Schertz's first Missouri Valley Conference (MVC) game win! He says his team has a lot to be proud of after Sunday's performance.
"I am just really proud of our guys," he said. "Bradley is a terrific team. I think one of the best teams in the Valley. We talked about, before the game, it was going to be more a test of will than a test of ability. I told them there that it's a culture win. That's a win when you are playing a team that good, as short-handed as we are, that's one [game] that they should be really, really proud of."
The Sycamores will host Evansville at home this Wednesday as they look for another MVC win.