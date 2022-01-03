ISU Men's basketball wins first MVC game of the season

You are the owner of this article.
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River at Lafayette down to Riverton.

White River at Elliston down to Hazleton.

East Fork White River at Seymour..Antecedent soil moisture...and
upwards of two inches of rainfall this past weekend...has returned
several rivers to flood.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued by noon Monday.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until late Friday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Park in southern Montezuma begins to
flood.  Higher bottomlands begin to flood.  Water backs up most
local tributaries.  River water is at the top of some private
levees.  Lowest county roads begin to flood.  Parke CR 75 W begins
to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:45 PM EST Sunday the stage was 19.0 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:45 PM EST Sunday was 19.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late Thursday evening and continue falling to 9.3 feet
Wednesday, January 12.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE
TUESDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...Until early Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, River road near Mecca and lowest areas of
river park at Clinton begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Tuesday afternoon and continue falling to 9.9 feet Tuesday,
January 11.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until Friday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 19.5 feet, Water begins to rise in the Izaak Walton
Lake.  Sheet flowing water begins in the wetland project between
U.S. 40 and I-70, and during a prolonged flood event project fills
about 75 percent.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:30 PM CST Sunday /8:30 PM EST Sunday/ the stage was 19.1
feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 7:30 PM CST Sunday /8:30 PM EST Sunday/ was 19.1
feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.4
feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood
stage Friday morning.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

ISU Men's basketball wins first MVC game of the season

  • 0

ISU wins first MVC game of the season

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana State Men's basketball started off the New Year strong after a close game against Bradley University on Sunday. 

The Sycamores pulled off a 76-71 win over the Braves despite not having three starters.

This is ISU's head coach, Josh Schertz's first Missouri Valley Conference (MVC) game win! He says his team has a lot to be proud of after Sunday's performance.

"I am just really proud of our guys," he said. "Bradley is a terrific team. I think one of the best teams in the Valley. We talked about, before the game, it was going to be more a test of will than a test of ability. I told them there that it's a culture win. That's a win when you are playing a team that good, as short-handed as we are, that's one [game] that they should be really, really proud of."

The Sycamores will host Evansville at home this Wednesday as they look for another MVC win.

