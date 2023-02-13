ISU legend Carl Nicks visits Sycamore men's basketball team

The Indiana State men's basketball team is having a great season. The Sycamores are 18-9, 11-5 in the MVC. ISU is currently tied for third place in the MVC, just a game back of first.
Carl Nicks, who's in the ISU Hall of Fame and a member of the Sycamores 1979 national runner-up team recently had a chance to watch this years team and was impressed. He liked this years Sycamores team so much he paid them a visit Monday at practice. Nicks spoke to the team about his NCAA tourney experience and hopes this group gets to do the same.