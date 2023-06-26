 Skip to main content
ISU Football Scheduled for a 7pm Kick Against IU

  Updated
  • 0

ISU and IU will face each other on September 8th at 7pm at IU.

Sycamores will take on the Hoosiers in Bloomington, IN on September 8th at 7pm. 

