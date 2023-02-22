ISU drops heart breaker at Belmont

Belmont rallied from 17 down at the half to beat the Indiana State men's basketball team 89-88. The loss drops ISU to 13-6 in the MVC. The Sycamores are tied for third in the conference, but loss out on a tiebreaker with Belmont and Southern Illinois who they are tied with. Right now if the MVC Tourney started ISU would be the fifth seed and not receive a bye. The Sycamores wrap up the regular season Sunday at home against Missouri State.
