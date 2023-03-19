ISU Baseball Drops Their Double Header with Michigan State Mar 19, 2023 53 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Sycamores home opener doesn't go their way. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Michigan State sweeps Indiana State for the Sycamores home opener. Video Courtesy: ESPN+ Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save More From News 10 Sports Sullivan girls pound North Putnam Updated Dec 11, 2021 Sports Terre Haute North Advances to The Wabash Valley Classic Fifth Place Game Dec 28, 2022 News "That is totally up to the individual" Terre Haute South Vigo makes masks optional for some at Wabash Valley Classic tournament Updated Dec 27, 2021 Sports Indiana State Women Fall at Home Updated Feb 18, 2023 Sports Barr-Reeve cruises into sectional final Updated Mar 4, 2022 Sports Casey-Westfield Ends Their Wabash Classic Run with a Win Dec 28, 2022 Recommended for you