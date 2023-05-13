Indiana State Softball Finishes as the MVC Tournament Runner-Up May 13, 2023 May 13, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Sycamores historic season comes to a heartbreaking end. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Southern Illinois beats Indiana State 10-2. Video Courtesy: ESPN+ Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save More From News 10 Sports Linton baseball wins in extra innings at TH North Apr 25, 2023 Sports South Vermillion softball looking for different outcome at semi-state Jun 1, 2022 Sports ISU women's basketball team holds first practice Updated Sep 26, 2022 Sports The Patriots Reach 20 Wins for the First Time since 2011-12 Feb 19, 2022 Sports Gavin Screws named Sycamores starting QB Aug 29, 2022 Sports Former Northview star Braydon Tucker finds pitching role on Hoosiers Apr 13, 2022 Recommended for you