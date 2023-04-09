Indiana State Softball Falls in the Rubber Match with Northern Iowa Apr 9, 2023 Apr 9, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Panthers take the crucial MVC Series against the Sycamores. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Northern Iowa beats Indiana State 8-3. Video Courtesy: ESPN+ Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save More From News 10 Sports West Vigo baseball takes care of business at home vs. Parke Heritage Apr 11, 2022 Sports Sycamores ready for Arch Madness Feb 28, 2023 Sports WRV Takes Down Bloomington Lighthouse Updated Dec 17, 2021 Sports Indiana State Baseball Opens Their Homestand with a Win Mar 15, 2022 Sports Marshall girls win at home over Olney Updated Dec 13, 2021 Sports Northview beats Greencastle Updated Jan 6, 2023 Recommended for you