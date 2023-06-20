Indiana State makes Mitch Hannahs highest paid baseball coach in MVC

Indiana State announced Tuesday a contract extension for Sycamore baseball coach Mitch Hannahs ISU informed Sports 10, with the extension Hannahs now becomes the highest paid head baseball coach in the Missouri Valley Conference.
ISU also told Sports 10 "The contract invests more resources into the baseball program and gives Coach Hannahs enhanced financial flexibility for personnel decisions".
In his 10th year at ISU, Coach Hannahs delivered his best one yet this past season. ISU won 45 games, the most in the Hannahs era. They won a program record 24 MVC game. For the first time in program history ISU hosted a NCAA regional, winning the schools very first NCAA regional. ISU advanced to the super-regional for the first time in program history. The Sycamore fell to TCU, just two games short of the College World Series.