Indiana State Football's Losing Streak Continues Nov 5, 2022 53 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save #21 North Dakota beats Indiana State 42-7. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save More From News 10 Sports South Knox clinches share of first Blue Chip Conference title since 1970 Updated Feb 25, 2022 Sports Jake LaRavia Ready for Thursday's NBA Draft Jun 20, 2022 Sports Sycamore football looking to end losing streak Oct 12, 2022 Sports Sean Manaea Joins the ISU Hall of Fame Jan 16, 2022 Sports Riverton Parke Wins Their Most Games in a Season Since 2005 Oct 15, 2022 Sports Barr-Reeve volleyball poised for another big season Aug 10, 2022 Recommended for you