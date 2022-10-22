Indiana State Can't Complete the Last Second Comeback on Homecoming Oct 22, 2022 Oct 22, 2022 Updated 17 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Red Birds hold on late to beat the Sycamores on homecoming. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Illinois State beats Indiana State 27-21. Highlights Courtesy: ESPN3 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save More From News 10 Sports Bloomfield's Season Comes to an End at Regionals Updated Mar 13, 2022 Sports One of best rivalries renews Friday between Barr-Reeve and Loogootee Jan 13, 2022 Sports Northview tennis gives coach Goff first win over TH South Aug 30, 2022 Sports Sullivan Advances to the Wabash Valley Classic Semifinals Updated Dec 28, 2021 Sports TH South boys soccer ends TH North's season Updated Oct 3, 2022 Sports Northview volleyball wins at TH North Aug 18, 2022 Recommended for you