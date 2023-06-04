Indiana State Baseball Captures Their Second Regional Championship Jun 4, 2023 Jun 4, 2023 Updated 52 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Sycamores capture their first Regional Championship since 1986 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Indiana State beats Iowa 11-8. Video Courtesy: ESPN+ Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save More From News 10 Sports ISU football game at iU moved to September 8th Apr 24, 2023 Sports Indiana State Gives North Dakota State All They Can Handle, But Ultimately Comes Up Short Updated Oct 9, 2022 Sports Terre Haute North Ends Their Regular Season with a Win Feb 24, 2023 Sports Sullivan shuts out Greencastle Updated Sep 16, 2022 Sports Mattoon ends TH North softball winning streak May 12, 2022 Sports Loogootee Cruises to Victory in the Opening Round of the Vincennes Lincoln Volleyball Tournament Aug 27, 2022 Recommended for you