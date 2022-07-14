Indiana American Legion Baseball Regional Tournament gets underway

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - It's an exciting week for Wabash Valley baseball stars. That's right, it's time for the Indiana American Legion Regional Baseball Tournament.
In game one, Sullivan Post 139 faced Crawfordsville Post 72 at Terre Haute North.
After a strong start early on, Post 72 would take home Thursday night's win with a final of 8-1 over Post 139. They'll take on Terre Haute Post 346 on Friday at 7:30 p.m. Sullivan Post 139 will play the losing team from that game on Saturday at 1:00 p.m.