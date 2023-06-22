 Skip to main content
IHSAA Adjusts Their Tournament Success Factor

Team's success will be looked at every two years in succession, rather than two year predetermined windows.

Barr-Reeve Principal and IHSAA Executive Board member Jeff Doyle's proposal to adjust the Tournament Success Factor was also approved in Thursday's final 2022-23 Executive Board meeting. 

The new language requires that a school’s performance and points accumulated in a two year span will be looked at annually beginning in 2024-25. Currently, points accumulated in a specific two-year window determine whether a team moves up or stays up one or more classes. Going forward, data from the previous two years will be reviewed and considered annually before making a determination.

