Home run parade carries Clay City softball over Linton

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 10 AM EDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost
formation.
* WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southeast,
southwest and west central Indiana.
* WHEN...From 2 AM to 10 AM EDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
