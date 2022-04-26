 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 10 AM EDT
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost
formation.

* WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southeast,
southwest and west central Indiana.

* WHEN...From 2 AM to 10 AM EDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

&&

Home run parade carries Clay City softball over Linton

  • 0

Lady Eels win big

The Clay City softball team beat Linton 11-1.

Recommended for you