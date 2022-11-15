Northview girls basketball hands Parke Heritage their first loss Nov 15, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Lady Knights won at home Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Northview girls basketball team won at home 49-34, handing Parke Heritage their first loss of the season. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save More From News 10 Archive Linton-Sullivan set for showdown on the gridiron Updated Nov 22, 2021 Sports North Knox Marches to Victory Over Washington Catholic Updated Jan 28, 2022 Sports Dakota Caton ready to play again for Sycamores Aug 11, 2022 Sports Newton football ready for another playoff run Aug 18, 2022 Sports Lady Patriots Pickup a Big Road Win Dec 11, 2021 Sports North Putnam Shocks Northview at Home Updated Dec 17, 2021 Recommended for you