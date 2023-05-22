Hannah Harris has big game in Clay City sectional win May 22, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Lady Eels win sectional opner Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Hannah Harris hit a grand slam and had seven RBI in Clay City 10-0 sectional win over Dugger Union. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save More From News 10 Sports Sycamores add DePaul transfer Courvoisier McCauley Apr 4, 2022 Sports West Vigo baseball completes Vigo County sweep with win over Terre Haute South May 11, 2023 Sports West Vigo boys soccer season comes to an end Updated Oct 3, 2022 Sports West Vigo baseball pounds Cloverdale Apr 11, 2023 Sports North Terre Haute 12-year-old Little League state run comes to an end Jul 26, 2022 Sports Alex Rose Advances to Next Week's State Finals in Indianapolis Updated Feb 11, 2023 Recommended for you