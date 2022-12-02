 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
south central, southwest and west central Indiana.

* WHEN...Until 7 AM EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Greencastle girls win at West Vigo

Greencastle splits the double-header with West Vigo.

Greencastle won on the road 51-38 at West Vigo.

