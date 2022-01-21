Greencastle Comes Out on Top Against South Vermillion Jan 21, 2022 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Greencastle beats South Vermillion 54-37. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save More From News 10 Sports Griffin Klingerman earns honored for off the field success Nov 29, 2021 Sports Bloomfield Advances to the Fifth Place Game of the Wabash Valley Classic Updated Dec 29, 2021 Sports Linton Advances to the Wabash Valley Classic Championship Game Updated Dec 29, 2021 Archive Parke Heritage ready for 1A showdown against Adams Central Updated Nov 22, 2021 Sports Terre Haute North Takes Care of Evansville Central at the Gobbler Shootout Nov 27, 2021 Sports Riverton Parke Wins a Thriller Over North Vermillion Dec 4, 2021 Recommended for you