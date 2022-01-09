Former Terre Haute South quarterback playing in Colts and Jaguars game this Sunday

JACKSONVILLE, FL (WTHI) - This is a big weekend for the Indianapolis Colts as they wrap up their regular season tomorrow in Jacksonville. But the Jaguars will have a familiar face on the sidelines heading into Sunday's game.
Jacksonville announced Friday that former Terre Haute South quarterback Danny Etling will be the jaguars backup quarterback Sunday behind the leagues top pick in last April's NFL draft in Trevor Lawrence.
Etling who signed with the Jaguars practice squad right before Christmas is being activated because Jaguars backup quarterback CJ Beathard has been placed on the reserve COVID list.
This will mark just the second time in Etling's four-year NFL career that he's dressed for a NFL regular season game.