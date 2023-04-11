Evansville softball wins at ISU Apr 11, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email UE beats ISU Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Despite nine strikeouts from Lauren Sackett ISU softball fell at home to Evansville 2-0. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save More From News 10 Sports Terre Haute North Advances to The Wabash Valley Classic Fifth Place Game Dec 28, 2022 Sports Bloomfield Picks Up Another SWIAC Win Updated Jan 27, 2023 Sports Purdue Advances to the Big Ten Tournament Championship Game Mar 12, 2023 Sports Paris girls win first sectional title since 2005 Feb 23, 2023 Sports Loogootee boys tennis wins fifth straight sectional championship Updated Sep 29, 2022 Sports Bloomington Lighthouse Christian beats North Central Updated Mar 3, 2023 Recommended for you