Engineers Dominate Their Baseball Invitational

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers and
locations in Indiana...Illinois...
White River at Hazleton, Newberry, Petersburg, Edwardsport, and
Elliston.
Wabash River at Mount Carmel, Covington, Clinton, Terre Haute,
Riverton, Hutsonville, and Montezuma.
.Lowland flooding continues on portions of the Wabash and White
rivers as a result of multiple rounds of rainfall in recent weeks.
Flooding on the lower Wabash River is expected to last as long as
another 5 days, while flooding on the White River is expected to
come to an end at the tail end of March. The crest on the Wabash is
near Clinton, while the crest on the White is at Edwardsport.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.
This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE WEDNESDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.
* WHEN...Until late Wednesday morning.
* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Montezuma agricultural levee is
overtopped. Fourteen hundred acres of low bottomlands flood.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:45 PM EDT Sunday the stage was 18.6 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:45 PM EDT Sunday was 18.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.7
feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below
flood stage late Tuesday evening.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&
Weather Alert
...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TUESDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.
* WHEN...Until early Tuesday morning.
* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, River road near Mecca and lowest areas of
river park at Clinton begin to flood.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
tomorrow afternoon and continue falling to 9.6 feet Monday,
April 4.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&
Weather Alert
...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE WEDNESDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.
* WHEN...Until late Wednesday evening.
* IMPACTS...At 19.5 feet, Water begins to rise in the Izaak Walton
Lake. Sheet flowing water begins in the wetland project between
U.S. 40 and I-70, and during a prolonged flood event project fills
about 75 percent.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:30 PM CDT Sunday /9:30 PM EDT Sunday/ the stage was 19.1
feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:30 PM CDT Sunday /9:30 PM EDT Sunday/ was 19.1
feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.2
feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage
late Wednesday morning.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&