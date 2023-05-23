Edgewood ends Northview softball season May 23, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Lady Knights season comes to an end Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Edgewood beat Northview 5-0 in a 3A sectional semifinal matchup. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save More From News 10 Sports Joe Boehler becomes West Vigo's all-time boys wins leader in Vikings victory over North Central Feb 18, 2023 Sports Indiana State beats Miami (Ohio) in thriller Updated Dec 5, 2021 Sports Parke Heritage baseball beats North Central Apr 19, 2023 Sports TH South girls win Vigo County Golf match Sep 1, 2022 Sports Linton baseball wins in extra innings at TH North Apr 25, 2023 Sports TH South softball snaps Clay City 10-game winning streak Updated May 9, 2022 Recommended for you