Eastern Greene seventh grade boys basketball shares special moment with opponent Nik Johnson

The Eastern Greene boys basketball team is having a good season, the T-Birds are currently 13-4. One of their wins came against Lawrence County Independent School.
Years from now no one will remember the final score from that game or maybe even who won. However, there was a moment in that game that almost everyone involved will never forget.
During the game, Nik Johnson from LCIS came in for a few minutes. Nik suffered a stroke when he was two-years old that impacted the use of the left side of his body. Despite that he still get to play some for LCIS and loves to shoot and score. Against Eastern Greene Nik got up several attempts during one trip down the court. The Eastern Greene team, along with his own team were helping rebound and feeding Nik the ball until he scored. The moment was a great example of sportsmanship.