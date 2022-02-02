Drake wins at ISU

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total sleet and snow accumulations in excess of 3 inches and ice accumulations of up to two tenths of an inch. Highest snow amounts will north of Interstate 70 with higher ice totals southeast. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southeast, southwest and west central Indiana. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 1 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for Indiana can be obtained by calling 1 800 2 6 1 7 6 2 3 &&