Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total sleet and snow
accumulations in excess of 3 inches and ice accumulations of up
to two tenths of an inch. Highest snow amounts will north of
Interstate 70 with higher ice totals southeast.

* WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southeast,
southwest and west central Indiana.

* WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 1 AM EST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for Indiana can be obtained by calling
1 800 2 6 1 7 6 2 3

&&

Drake wins at ISU

  • 0

Sycamores fall at home

Drake came into the Hulman Center tied for first place in the MVC and they remained that way after beating the Indiana State men's basketball team 85-67. Kailex Stephens had 16 for the Sycamores in the loss, which dropped ISU to 9-12 on the season and 2-7 in the MVC.

