Details on Mitch Hannahs new deal with ISU

Last week Indiana State announced a new deal with Sycamore coach Mitch Hannahs making him the highest paid baseball coach in the MVC.
WTHI-TV filed a public records request with ISU to find out the details of Coach Hannahs new deal.
Hannahs received nearly a $57,000 raise. He was making $123,215. Coach will now make $180,000 annually. Hannahs contract outlines an additional $55,000 in incentives every year. The contract limits the total incentive pay he can actually collect to $20,000 a year.
Mitch Hannahs new deal with ISU does increase his buyout, by more than $50,000 to a new buyout of $90,000 a year.