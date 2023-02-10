Despite Tommy Herman's Huge Night, the Jugrox Topple the Patriots Feb 10, 2023 Feb 10, 2023 Updated 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Jug Rox win on the road Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Shoals beats Vincennes Rivet 54-39. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save More From News 10 Sports Marshall is Blanked in the Win Column for the Third Straight Year Updated Oct 22, 2022 Sports Linton Advances to the Wabash Valley Classic Quarterfinals Updated Dec 27, 2021 Sports Linton girls pull away in fourth quarter to beat Sullivan Jan 24, 2023 Sports Indiana State Women's Basketball Picks Up Their Second Straight Win Updated Dec 21, 2022 Sports Indiana State Men's Basketball Drops Their Fourth Straight Ballgame Jan 22, 2023 Sports Casey-Westfield opens season with win over Paris Aug 27, 2022 Recommended for you