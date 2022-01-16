Despite Their Loss, ISU Receives Praise from Loyola Head Coach

...SLICK ROADS AND WALKWAYS POSSIBLE THIS MORNING...
Snow showers will continue to drop southeast across southwestern
and also east central parts of central Indiana the remainder of
the overnight and early morning. These could bring a few tenths
of an inch of snow accumulation, especially over southwestern
sections. This will result in slick conditions on untreated roads
and surfaces.
Be prepared to allow extra time to reach your destination and
allow for extra stopping distance for the morning commute.