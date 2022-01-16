Despite Their Loss, ISU Receives Praise from Loyola Head Coach

Weather Alert

...SLICK ROADS AND WALKWAYS POSSIBLE THIS MORNING... Snow showers will continue to drop southeast across southwestern and also east central parts of central Indiana the remainder of the overnight and early morning. These could bring a few tenths of an inch of snow accumulation, especially over southwestern sections. This will result in slick conditions on untreated roads and surfaces. Be prepared to allow extra time to reach your destination and allow for extra stopping distance for the morning commute.