...SLICK ROADS AND WALKWAYS POSSIBLE THIS MORNING...

Snow showers will continue to drop southeast across southwestern
and also east central parts of central Indiana the remainder of
the overnight and early morning. These could bring a few tenths
of an inch of snow accumulation, especially over southwestern
sections. This will result in slick conditions on untreated roads
and surfaces.

Be prepared to allow extra time to reach your destination and
allow for extra stopping distance for the morning commute.

Despite Their Loss, ISU Receives Praise from Loyola Head Coach

Ramblers Head Coach Drew Valentine spoke after his team's win Saturday about the Sycamores moving in the right direction under Head Coach Josh Schertz.

Loyola Head Coach Drew Valentine spoke highly of ISU Head Coach Josh Schertz and the Sycamores after their game Saturday. 

