Despite new schedule teams ready for Jenni Marietta State Farm Holiday Classic

The second annual Jenni Marietta State Farm Holiday Classic girls basketball tourney will take place at Northview High School. The eight schools in the event met for a luncheon Monday at Pappy's BBQ in Brazil. Due to potential bad weather in the Wabash Valley later in the week this years tourney has a new schedule.
The opening night will now take place this Wednesday, December 21st instead of December 22nd. The final day has been pushed back to Monday, January 2nd.
First round matchups:
6 pm - Greencastle vs. South Vermillion - Auxiliary Gym
6 pm - Northview vs. West Vigo - Main Gym
7:30 pm - Parke Heritage vs. West Vigo - Auxiliary Gym
7:30 pm - Terre Haute North vs. Clay City - Main Gym