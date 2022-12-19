 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING
THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph.
Wind chills as low as -28. Blowing snow.

* WHERE...Portions of central, north central and west central
Indiana.

* WHEN...From Thursday evening through Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce
visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning
or evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches
and cause power outages. The cold wind chills as low as 25
below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little
as 30 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas within the watch are where
confidence is highest for the three major hazards of snow,
wind, and cold. Areas to the south and east are likely to see
the wind and cold, but confidence on the snow remains low. A
flash freeze is likely Thursday night with temperatures
dropping more than 30 degrees in a matter of hours during the
transition from rain to snow.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

Despite new schedule teams ready for Jenni Marietta State Farm Holiday Classic

  • 0

High School girls basketball tourney

The second annual Jenni Marietta State Farm Holiday Classic girls basketball tourney will take place at Northview High School. The eight schools in the event met for a luncheon Monday at Pappy's BBQ in Brazil. Due to potential bad weather in the Wabash Valley later in the week this years tourney has a new schedule.

The opening night will now take place this Wednesday, December 21st instead of December 22nd. The final day has been pushed back to Monday, January 2nd.

First round matchups:

6 pm - Greencastle vs. South Vermillion - Auxiliary Gym

6 pm - Northview vs. West Vigo - Main Gym

7:30 pm - Parke Heritage vs. West Vigo - Auxiliary Gym

7:30 pm - Terre Haute North vs. Clay City - Main Gym

