Despite battling Thyroid Cancer Carlea Funk helps lead West Vigo to a sectional

Last week during a routine school physical something happened to Carlea Funk she wasn't expecting. A doctor found something he wanted test. It was determined the West Vigo sophomore had Thyroid Cancer.
After discussion with the doctors it was determined surgery and radiation would not happen for a few weeks. Carlea was cleared to return to softball and she wasn't going to pass up the opportunity. The West Vigo ace took to the mound this week helping her team win two games. In the sectional championship she homered in helping the Lady Vikings capture their first sectional in seven years. Carlea did all this despite battling the Thyroid Cancer.
She is expected to make a full recovery, but will miss a few weeks this summer for surgery and radiation.