Curt Mallory Signs Extension Through 2027

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana... Illinois... White River from Edwardsport to Hazleton. Wabash River from Covington to Mount Carmel. .Lowland flooding continues on portions of the Wabash and White rivers as a result of multiple rounds of rainfall in recent weeks. Flooding on the lower Wabash River is expected to last as long as another 4 days, while flooding on the White River is expected to come to an end late Thursday evening. The crest on the Wabash is near Terre Haute, while the crest on the White is between Edwardsport and Petersburg. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. This statement will be updated by 11 PM EDT. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE WEDNESDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute. * WHEN...Until late Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...At 19.5 feet, Water begins to rise in the Izaak Walton Lake. Sheet flowing water begins in the wetland project between U.S. 40 and I-70, and during a prolonged flood event project fills about 75 percent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 10:30 AM CDT Monday /11:30 AM EDT Monday/ the stage was 19.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:30 AM CDT Monday /11:30 AM EDT Monday/ was 19.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late Wednesday morning and continue falling to 7.2 feet Thursday, April 07. - Flood stage is 16.5 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&