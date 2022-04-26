 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 10 AM EDT
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost
formation.

* WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southeast,
southwest and west central Indiana.

* WHEN...From 2 AM to 10 AM EDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

&&

Craig Porter returning to Wichita State to finish his career

  • 0

Terre Haute native returning to Wichita State

Former Terre Haute South star Craig Porter will be returning to Wichita State to finish his college basketball career. The senior made the announcement official Tuesday night. One of the big reasons behind Porter's return to Wichita State is the schools new NIL deal with Armchair Strategies. NIL or Name, Image, Likeness has become a big thing in college athletics the last couple years. Porter told Sports 10 his NIL deal to return to Wichita State was to good to pass up. He confirmed it included a car and nice financial package. 

Recommended for you