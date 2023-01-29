Craig Porter Leads His Shockers to Victory

...ICY SURFACES ARE POSSIBLE OVERNIGHT INTO MONDAY MORNING...
A light wintry mix of precipitation will spread across central
Indiana beginning late this evening and continuing through early
Monday. Despite precipitation amounts under a tenth of an
inch...areas of freezing drizzle will mix with light freezing rain
and snow to create icy spots on area roadways...bridges and
overpasses late tonight and Monday morning as temperatures fall
back into the upper 20s and lower 30s across much of central
Indiana.
This will impact the Monday morning commute. Motorists should use
caution and allow for extra time to reach their destinations late
tonight and Monday morning.