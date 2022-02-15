Cloverdale wins in overtime at West Vigo

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH
THURSDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of central Indiana, east central Indiana, north
central Indiana, south central Indiana, southeast Indiana,
southwest Indiana and west central Indiana, including the
following counties, in central Indiana, Bartholomew, Boone,
Clinton, Decatur, Hamilton, Hancock, Hendricks, Howard, Johnson,
Madison, Marion, Morgan, Rush, Shelby and Tipton. In east central
Indiana, Delaware, Henry and Randolph. In north central Indiana,
Carroll. In south central Indiana, Brown, Jackson, Lawrence and
Monroe. In southeast Indiana, Jennings. In southwest Indiana,
Daviess, Greene, Knox, Martin and Sullivan. In west central
Indiana, Clay, Fountain, Montgomery, Owen, Parke, Putnam,
Tippecanoe, Vermillion, Vigo and Warren.

* WHEN...From Wednesday evening through Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Low-water
crossings may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Moderate to Heavy Rain will be possible on Wednesday Night
and Thursday. Rainfall amounts of 2 inches or greater are
possible. This could result in Flooding.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 7 PM EST
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.

* WHERE...All of central Indiana.

* WHEN...From 7 AM to 7 PM EST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Cloverdale wins in overtime at West Vigo

  • 0

Clovers win on the road

Kyle Thomas had 23 points in Cloverdale 56-52 overtime win at West Vigo.

Recommended for you