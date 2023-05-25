Clay City wins third straight softball sectional title May 25, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Lady Eels win sectionals Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Clay City beat Cloverdale 16-0 in five innings to win their third straight sectional championship. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save More From News 10 Sports Terre Haute North Comes Up Short on the Road Updated Oct 7, 2022 Sports Post 346 Comes Out Strong to Start the John E. Hayes Best of the Midwest Invitational Jun 16, 2022 Sports Kip Fougerousse Turns in an Eye Popping Performance for Evansville Updated Apr 23, 2023 Sports Casey-Westfield Softball Finishes as 1A Runner-Up Jun 4, 2022 Sports Jaylen Mullen leading North Daviess to successful season Feb 21, 2022 Archive THN-Northview football ready for another battle on the gridiron Updated Nov 22, 2021 Recommended for you