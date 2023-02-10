Clay City Gets Their First Win Over North Central Since 2019 Feb 10, 2023 Feb 10, 2023 Updated 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Eels win at home Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Clay City beats North Central 57-37. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save More From News 10 Sports South Knox boys soccer stays unbeaten on season with win over Olney Sep 12, 2022 Sports TH South volleyball sweeps West Vigo Sep 26, 2022 Sports Nick Hittle entering transferring portal Mar 22, 2022 Sports THN win Travis Smith Vigo County Boys Golf Match May 9, 2022 Sports TH North boys move to 5-0, best start since 2004 Dec 14, 2021 Sports Terre Haute South Advances to the Winners Bracket of the Wabash Valley Classic Updated Dec 26, 2022 Recommended for you